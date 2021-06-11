Five murder arrests after man found dead in Newport
- Published
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Newport.
A man was attacked and left unconscious in Balfe Road at about 21:00 BST on Thursday, South Wales Police said.
Officers and paramedics attended but confirmed the 26-year-old man - who has not yet been identified - had died. Emergency crews are still at the scene.
Five people - three men, aged 18 and 19, and two 17-year-old boys - were arrested and remain in police custody.
