BBC News

Five murder arrests after man found dead in Newport

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice and paramedics attended the scene in Balfe Road, Newport

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Newport.

A man was attacked and left unconscious in Balfe Road at about 21:00 BST on Thursday, South Wales Police said.

Officers and paramedics attended but confirmed the 26-year-old man - who has not yet been identified - had died. Emergency crews are still at the scene.

Five people - three men, aged 18 and 19, and two 17-year-old boys - were arrested and remain in police custody.

