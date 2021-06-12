Euro 2020: Covid rules in Wales mean no singing in pubs
- Published
Standing proudly, pint in hand, shoulder to shoulder, bars are normally packed with fans singing the national anthem when Wales play.
However, as the team kick off the Euro 2020 finals against Switzerland on Saturday, the atmosphere is expected to be much more tame.
Due to Covid, the Welsh government has urged people not to sing or shout in order to stop the virus spreading.
One fan said not being able to sing the national anthem was "an alien concept".
While restrictions have eased massively in recent months, there are still strict rules limiting who you can have round or go to the pub with to watch the games.
From bar staff having to wear facemasks and people having to remain socially distanced from friends and fellow fans, supporting Wales in a pandemic will be very different to the memories of 2016.
Wherever you watch the game, the Welsh government is asking fans to avoid shouting, singing, or chanting, where possible, due to the chance the virus could be spread through air droplets.
In pubs, landlords are being asked to take "reasonable measures" to stop the spread of Covid, including keeping the broadcasting of games to "background noise level" in a bid to stop people shouting over the commentary.
The Welsh government said Covid guidance for pubs, bars, and venues - including stopping people from singing and standing - had been worked out in "conjunction with the sector".
But fans have said not being able to sing the national anthem or cheer when a goal is scored, made it near-impossible to support their country.
Public Health Wales previously said talking, singing and shouting, could spread Covid-19.
Five years ago, Rebecca Thomas, from Llanelli, celebrated Wales' opening win of Euro 2016 surrounded by her family, hugging and cheering.
However, this year the NHS worker will be watching the game with her rugby-loving parents at home and joked it would mostly involve her dad shouting at the referee for the whole game.
"Even if we could all get together, there would be no celebrations, with us all hugging... it's going to be completely different," she said.
"It was 58 years in the making... to be together was just incredible."
🎧 THE RED WALL OF CYMRU 🏴— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) May 21, 2021
Our official #EURO2020 song, performed by The Alarm and #TheRedWall #YWalGoch | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/sCyq19ffAD
Ms Thomas said she was preparing to decorate the house with flags and bunting and despite watching the match with her parents, who know nothing about football, she was glad they were not going to the pub due to the rules.
"It would have been impossible... how can you go to a pub and watch Wales and not sing the national anthem, that's such an alien concept to me," she said.
"I just couldn't do it... if we score a goal, how do you not sing, shout and hug people, I wouldn't cope."
Who can I watch Wales with?
- Only those in exclusive extended households - up to three, plus a single household - can meet inside a home to watch the game
- If you are not in their extended household and want to go to a friend's house, you must stay outside
- Up to 30 people can go to a private garden, beer garden or park to watch the game outdoors, but you must social distance, so no hugging, sharing drinks or food, and no singing
- Up to six people from six households can go inside a pub together, but if they are not in your extended household, you must social distance
- Masks will have to be worn while not seated in pubs and people are being told not to stand, with all food and drink having to be consumed at a table
From Switzerland with love...
While most Welsh fans will be supporting their team against the Swiss from pubs and homes in Wales, one Welsh family will be cheering from Switzerland.
Joanne and Ian Morse, together with daughters Florence, 7, and four-year-old Matilda, will be at home in Geneva with "Welsh tops on and singing loudly".
He travelled to France to watch three games during Wales' run to the semi-final of Euro 2016 and watched Wales' quarter-final win from hospital just two days after Matilda was born.
Covid restrictions mean, like in Wales, there will be no official fan zones in Switzerland and Ian admits while it was "a real shame", it was understandable.
"The opportunity for some banter with the Swiss fans isn't something that happens very often," said the 39-year-old, originally from Caldicot in Monmouthshire.
"Us Welsh are few and far between over here so the chance to meet up, and undoubtedly chat about people we know back home in Wales is something I'll miss. We'll be watching at home, singing loudly!"
Lawyer Jo, 38, added: "There are a lot of different nationalities working my office. We have a sweepstake going for the tournament so the banter has started to ramp up."
The family have not been back to Wales for almost 18 months because of Covid travel restrictions and Ian said the Euros were "great for people to have something to get behind and cheer about".
"Saturday's game against Switzerland is massive in terms of us getting out of what is a difficult group, but I believe we will.
"The Swiss get behind their team but they know they're in a tough group - let's hope they're underestimating us on Saturday.
"I think if we can get into the last 16, anything is possible - especially with a quality young side peppered with a wealth of quality and experience from those players that were at Euro 2016.
"The Welsh tops will be going on on Saturday for sure and we'll be sure to rub it in a bit after the game should we get the win. Not too much though, because we have to live here!"