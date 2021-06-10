Christopher Kapessa: Review allowed into CPS river death decision
A High Court judge has allowed a judicial review into a decision not to prosecute the boy reportedly involved in another teenager's river death.
Christopher Kapessa was reportedly pushed into the River Cynon in 2019.
Although police found evidence Christopher was pushed, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to prosecute.
Christopher's mother Alina Joseph asked for a judicial review, claiming his race played a part in the decision.
The CPS had said it was not in the public interest to prosecute the boy, who was 14 at the time, and strongly denied race played any part in its decision.
Ms Joseph had pledged to launch her own legal action if the decision was not overturned.
She previously told BBC Wales Investigates she believed if Christopher, who died on 1 July 2019, had been white, the investigation "would have been very different".
Judicial review is a procedure that allows anyone who has been affected by a decision or a failure to act by a public authority to apply to the courts to rule whether its actions were lawful or not.
Handling of case
Within a day of her son's death, Ms Joseph said police told her it was not suspicious - that they had spoken to four of the large group of children present and concluded that Christopher had slipped into the river.
But she turned to anti-racism organisation the Monitoring Group and complained to South Wales Police about its handling of the case.
The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and, a week after Christopher's funeral, put its major crime team on the case.
That investigation concluded Christopher had been pushed into the river by a 14-year-old boy.
The IOPC said its initial assessment of the complaint found no indication any officer had breached professional standards.
However, it is continuing to investigate what took place and has yet to publish its full findings.
The police passed the file to the CPS, which decided not to prosecute the teenage suspect.
It decided there was enough evidence for a manslaughter charge, but it was not in the public interest, as there was no evidence the teenager meant to harm Christopher.
The CPS said the boy was of previously good character and it had to consider the impact a prosecution would have on his future.
Ms Joseph claimed the decision not to prosecute sent the message to the public that "you can do anything harsh to black people and you'll get away with it".
In response, the CPS said that, after a specialist prosecutor reviewed the evidence, it stood by the decision not to prosecute the 14-year-old.
It said there was "nothing to suggest" it was a hate crime and that race played no part in its decision not to prosecute.
It said prosecutors must always act in the interests of justice and not solely to obtain convictions.