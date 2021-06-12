BBC Cardiff Singer of the World rises to Covid challenge
- Published
It is regarded as one of the finest celebrations of voice on the globe, and for the next week will be on our TV screens, online and on radio.
Sixteen voices will compete for the title BBC Cardiff Singer of the World as it returns to the stage in the Welsh capital.
The competition is back at St David's Hall, but Covid rules mean there will be no audience this year.
However, every stage of the event can still be heard and seen on the BBC.
"We are delighted to broadcast the competition to people's homes from Cardiff, and proud that the Welsh capital will be the epicentre of such an exciting and inspiring few days for lovers of classical music all around the country," said BBC Cymru Wales' director of content and services, Rhunedd Richards.
"Making BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2021, in the current circumstances and after the most complicated year across the performing arts sector, is a powerful display of hope and collaboration."
Now in its 20th edition, the biennial competition has launched the careers of some of the biggest names in opera, such as Wales own Sir Bryn Terfel, and names including Karita Mattila, Elīna Garanča, Anja Harteros, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Jamie Barton.
The last winner was baritone, Andrei Kymach, from Ukraine, in 2019.
Artistic director of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, David Jackson said: "BBC Cardiff Singer of the World has long been a vital launchpad for world-class singers at the beginning of their careers, and after one of the most difficult years for all performers this is more true than ever.
"We hope that this year's edition will be a beacon of hope for all young singers - those competing and those possibly watching from home - as we show our support for up-and-coming artists, provide a much-needed showcase for their extraordinary talent and revel for a few days in live music-making of the very highest order."
A collaboration between BBC Wales, Welsh National Opera and supported by Cardiff council, every round of the main competition is on BBC Four, with programmes also available on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC iPlayer.
This year's event features singers from 15 countries including Russia, South Korea, Mongolia and, for the first time, Madagascar.
As well as competing for the overall title the performers will also be challenging for the Song Prize in the more intimate setting of Dora Stoutzker Hall in the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama - before the final in St David's.
"Throughout the pandemic, the BBC has been committed to lifting the spirits of audiences at home," added the head of BBC music TV commissioning, Jan Younghusband.
"BBC Cardiff Singer of the World promises to be a highlight in this, showcasing the great voices of exceptionally talented young performers, while also providing a springboard for their careers."