Three Ds Mining Danygraig director 'dismissed safety concerns'
A mine director dismissed miners' concerns over the use of untested pallet boards to support a roof before a rock fell on a miner, a court heard.
Gwyn Woodland was trapped by a lump of rock at Danygraig Colliery in Crynant, Neath Port Talbot, in November 2017.
Mr Woodland has been unable to work since and has health issues after suffering three fractures to his back.
Three Ds Mining denies health and safety breaches during a trial at Swansea Crown Court.
Vivian Gedamke, who was manager at the time, told the court miners had expressed concern about the use of pallet board wood to support the roof of the mine.
'Use them or go home'
But, Mr Gedamke told the jury, director David Jones had told them: "You can either use them or you can go home."
Under questioning by John Buchanan, counsel for Three Ds Mining, Mr Gedamke said he had not seen official advice that roof "flats" should be 60mm thick, and agreed he had signed to say working conditions underground were satisfactory.
Earlier in the trial, the prosecution said the roof should have been supported by horizontal bars no less than 2.4in (63.5mm) thick, but that in the summer of 2017 the company had started using pre-cut pallet boards which were as narrow as 0.78in (20mm) thick in some places.
Mr Gedamke said he thought the boards were "a bit light" and that several miners had complained about them, but claimed it had been Mr Jones' idea.
Under cross-examination, he agreed that in an earlier statement to the Health and Safety Executive, he had said the miners had not complained.
Asked about moves to set up a company called Carbon Utilities to take over the mine with three other miners, Mr Gedamke said £10,000 had been collected for a new communications system, and not to pay for employers' liability insurance.
He said "there was talk" of Carbon Utilities taking over the mine, but "it never happened".
The trial continues.