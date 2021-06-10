Ty Coryton children's home denies 'profit over care' claims
A Cardiff children's home has denied claims by four former employees that profit was prioritised over care.
The allegations follow a BBC Wales investigation which heard claims children were "abused" and mistreated at Ty Coryton.
The Children's Commissioner for Wales renewed calls to Welsh Government to ban profit from children's social care.
Orbis Education and Care Ltd said the suggestion it prioritises profits over care was untrue.
It said it continuously invests in developing services.
Whistle-blower Kristy Edwards, who worked at Ty Coryton between 2019 and 2020, said: "It's made very clear to you in your training that Orbis are going to be the biggest health and social care provider in Wales, in the UK, we're going to be the best health and social care provider - we are a business. We're here to make money as a business, there has to be a profit in business."
The children who were placed in Ty Coryton were extremely vulnerable and had complex needs and could display behaviours that were challenging.
As such, the cost for placing children at homes such as Ty Coryton can be hundreds of thousands of pounds a year.
The former employees have also claimed that Orbis used cheap food, cheap products and that there were never enough cleaning products or PPE.
One of the former employees said the company refuses to replace things the children have broken but need for their well-being.
They said that "money is the priority and that caused harm to the children".
Another former staff member claims there is a potential conflict of interest between the care of the children and the financial interests of the company.
It is alleged that because Orbis runs adult homes there is no incentive for Orbis to enable the children to live more independently or move to other supported living providers, because if they remain unable to do so they are potential future residents of Orbis adult homes.
The Children's Commissioner for Wales Sally Holland has renewed her calls to Welsh government to eliminate profit from children's social care
She said: "For me, it's a moral and ethical issue - why should private companies make profit out of the care of our most vulnerable children?
"Every pound of taxpayers' money should go directly to the care of these children whether that's being provided by the local authority, the health board, a charity or some other non-profit making company.
"Children have told me that they feel like they're being bought and sold on a market."
Ms Holland also said a profit in care inevitably leads to children being cared for much further away from home.
She said cheaper housing in Wales meant private companies buy houses here, but local children do not always live in them.
Orbis Education and Care Ltd previously had a home closed in Tewksbury.
Orbis Abbey Road was temporarily closed in December 2019 following a report from Ofsted which outlined safeguarding and safety concerns of its pupils.
Orbis Care and Education Ltd said it was with regret they chose to close the home permanently in October 2020.
'Orbis aspires to be the best'
A spokesperson said: "Regulatory issues led to a temporary suspension to new residents. These were largely addressed but, due to ongoing Covid restrictions, we were unable to secure a further inspection which we hoped would have enabled us to re-open the home in a timely manner."
They said the suggestion it prioritises profits over care was "untrue" and added they "continuously invest in developing services for those we support, their families and local authority commissioners".
"This investment includes training, facilities, therapeutic care and supporting colleagues, all of which improves outcomes for our service users.
"We also invest in new homes, often at the request of local authorities, and always take the views of families into account when deciding where to place these services.
"Orbis aspires to be the best, rather than the biggest, provider of social care in the UK. We hope to grow in partnership with commissioners and families who value and need the care we provide.
"Orbis has a comprehensive range of established governance policies and procedures, supported by a dedicated quality team, to work with our home managers in the delivery of a safe and high-quality service.
"We are committed to continuing to provide an environment that will allow all our cherished service users to live happy and fulfilling lives."
'We have significant work to do'
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "Eliminating profit making from the care of looked-after children is one of the highest priorities for this government.
"We believe that public care should mean that children are cared for by local authorities or other not-for-profit providers where social values and the best interests of and outcomes for children are the only motives.
"The Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014 contains provisions which are designed to promote the use of social enterprises, co-operatives and user-led services. We want to see more of this type of provision for looked-after children in Wales.
"We know we have significant work to do with a wide range of stakeholders and other interests and we look forward to working with them."
