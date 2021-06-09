Clive Hally: Brynteg school apology for sexually abused pupils
Bridgend's largest secondary school has apologised to former pupils who were sexually abused by a former head of art over a period of 29 years.
Clive Hally taught at Brynteg Comprehensive for 36 years, until retiring in 2011.
After two complainants came forward he was found dead, aged 67, on the day he was due to answer bail in 2019.
A Bridgend council-commissioned investigation revealed Hally had admitted some allegations.
Five more men have since come forward with complaints spanning a 29-year period from 1980 to 2009, South Wales Police said following a Freedom of Information request.
One of the original complainants, Mark Woods, called Hally "a sick individual".
The council investigation also found staff "expressed concerns" about Hally's behaviour, with a report adding: "There were opportunities where the school's senior management team could have elevated these informal concerns to the local authority's child protection officers.
"The fact that this did not take place is, of course, a matter of great concern."
In response, the school acknowledged "the bravery of the former pupils who came forward", adding: "Brynteg School offers a full and unreserved apology to all who have been affected by this deeply distressing situation."
Mark Woods, now aged 50, said: "He was evil. He conned a lot of people. He gave people an impression of what he was like, and he wasn't like that at all."
Describing his own experiences, Mark said: "It changed from the dark room to store room. It was once a week, twice a week sometimes.
"The cleaner's store room, an old, disused toilet, really grubby stuff. Looking back, it makes you feel really sick."
Mark attended Brynteg from 1982 until 1989 and described it as feeling like "an out-of-body experience" when Hally first abused him in a photography dark room.
He added: "The red light went on and I remember he put his arm around me and kissed me. I didn't know to react."
Mark described his passion for art and feeling "trapped" because he did not want to speak up and spoil that, but said he realises now that by keeping quiet he he had "unwittingly signed a contract between us that allowed Clive to carry on the abuse".
He said: "I was a child and you didn't want to get in trouble with your teacher. You didn't want any of the repercussions and Clive Hally could get very angry... he had a special kind of fury."
While Mark has now waived his right to anonymity, he and another former pupil, who was 13 at the time, described Hally's abuse to BBC Wales in June 2019.
After Mark and the other complainant went to police, Hally was initially arrested and released on police bail.
However, on the day he was due to answer bail - 18 May 2019 - he was found drowned at Cwmwernderi reservoir, near Maesteg.
At an inquest at Swansea Civic Centre, acting senior coroner Colin Phillips recorded a conclusion of suicide, adding: "Mr Hally died as a result of deliberately entering the reservoir with the view to ending his life and he subsequently drowned."
The coroner said police had ruled out any third party involvement and that clothing "left in an orderly fashion on the jetty" showed a "degree of forethought and planning".
Bridgend council's investigation revealed allegations were first made in 2018 and 2019, with Hally admitting some of these when interviewed by police.
"But he took his own life while awaiting a decision from the Crown Prosecution Service on whether charges would be brought against him," a report added.
The local authority has no record of any complaints or safeguarding concerns ever being raised, which is why the independent investigation was launched, with an independent organisation commissioned to carry it out.
More than 100 documents were examined, 29 interviews took place and contact made with those identified as potential victims.
"On the balance of probability and based on the available evidence, the report concludes that prior to his retirement in 2011, Mr Hally abused and engaged in inappropriate behaviour with several male learners during the period 1980 to 2009," it says.
While none of the staff from the time remain at the school, recommendations include fresh training for recognising signs of abuse, and ensuring staff "remain vigilant and aware" of their reporting responsibilities.
In response to the report, the school said: "Determining why those concerns were not elevated further or taken forward more formally has been complicated by the fact that a significant period of time has now passed, and the individuals concerned are no longer employed at the school."
It said staff were working alongside council officials to ensure recommendations are "implemented in full".
"Childhood abuse has a devastating effect on the emotional well-being and mental health of survivors, and it is thanks to their tremendous courage that his abhorrent actions were ultimately revealed," the statement added.
"What Mr Hally did remains a matter of huge concern, great sadness and regret for all concerned.
"Brynteg School has always been a strong, caring, close-knit community, and we are resolved to do all that we can to prevent this from happening again."
'Very disturbing'
Children's Commissioner for Wales Sally Holland said: "This is a very disturbing case and my heart goes out to the victims of this abuse, some of whom have lived with the impact of it for decades.
"It is troubling to learn that past school leaders did not act on concerns expressed by members of school staff.
"The independent investigation highlights that the abuse was ongoing and continued after the high-profile inquiry into another case by my predecessor, the Clywch Inquiry."
She said there was "no excuse" for concerns not to be acted upon, adding: "Abuse of this nature is by its nature secretive and abusers use their power to groom and silence their victims.
"It is therefore vital that all of us follow up concerns we may have, however small they may seem."
Ms Holland said while it was clear "concrete steps" had been taken, she added: "Culture change of this nature is an ongoing process and I will be maintaining contact with the local authority on this issue."