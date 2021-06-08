Wrexham homeless night shelter to be replaced by new accommodation
Plans to demolish a night shelter in Wrexham to make way for 19 apartments for homeless people have been backed unanimously by councillors.
Self-contained accommodation and a homeless support centre will replace the Tŷ Nos shelter on Holt Road.
The Welsh government is giving £2.2m to fund the project.
Wrexham councillors heard the scheme would provide more modern facilities for homeless people to help their integration into the local community.
Clwyd Alyn Housing Association's plans for the development on the edge of the town centre will include five buildings, each measuring two storeys in height, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Local councillor Becca Martin told colleagues it would provide "much-needed modern and high quality residential units, which in turn is going to support rehabilitation and integration into the wider community".
She said it would benefit the town as a whole, as well as the homeless people being supported, by making the site more "aesthetically pleasing".
The former Grove Guest House on Chester Road will also be converted into temporary homeless accommodation.