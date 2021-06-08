Gilfach Goch: Jamie Perkins' body 'deliberately concealed', inquest told
- Published
A forensic archaeologist has told an inquest it was "extremely likely" a man's body found in a stream was "deliberately concealed".
Jamie Perkins, 41, was found dead with multiple injuries in Gilfach Goch in Rhondda Cynon Taf on 1 November 2017.
Despite the arrest of two local men and a £10,000 reward, no-one has been convicted of his murder.
Forensic archaeologist Alastair Vannan told the Pontypridd hearing he had examined police video and photographs.
He said Mr Perkins' body was partly covered with soil and vegetation, including dried bracken and fern.
Mr Vannan said large clumps of soil were also discovered on and around the body rather than thin horizontal bands of soil which he said would have been expected if the concealment was the result of a natural process such as a flood.
Mr Vannan said the distribution of the soil and vegetation in the area around Mr Perkins' body was not consistent with it being carried downstream naturally.
"There was a considerable quantity of fibrous vegetation on the body. It is extremely likely that this was a formal concealment," he told the inquest.
Earlier, the inquest heard from Amoret Whitaker, one of the UK's leading forensic entomologists.
She said she had examined the larvae laid as eggs from bluebottle flies found on Mr Perkins' body.
Dr Whitaker said bluebottle or blowflies usually lay larvae very soon after a body is deposited in a location.
She told the hearing after examining the samples sent to her by the pathologist she estimated they had been laid on Mr Perkins body around the evening of 8 October and the morning of 9 October 2017.
The last confirmed sighting of Mr Perkins was on 6 October.
The hearing was told there had been claims Mr Perkins was seen alive between 8 and 16 October.
Dr Whitaker was asked if her examination of the flies could allow for that.
She told the hearing "I would be a little surprised by that."
The inquest continues.