Danycraig colliery miner describes smashing rock to free workmate
A miner who saved a workmate trapped under a half-tonne rock has described his desperate efforts to save him.
Gwyn Woodland was 57 when he was trapped in November 2017.
Mr Woodland was taken to hospital with three fractures to his back and stomach pain, has had health problems since and has not returned to work, Swansea Crown Court heard.
Three Ds Mining, based at Danygraig Colliery in Crynant, Neath Port Talbot, denies health and safety breaches.
Huw Thomas, who was working as a collier at the mine, said he and Mr Woodland had complained a number of times about the pallet wood used to support the roof.
It was used in place of thicker wood which had been used previously, he said, adding: "The new wood was half the size and a quarter of the strength.
"They were not fit for purpose. They were splitting before any weight came down."
'Flimsy timber'
He said that on the day of the accident, he heard Mr Woodland, who was working further underground, shout.
"The stone was on top of him. I tried to get it off with timber but failed. He was in agony so I had to break the stone with the sledge," he added.
"I had never before seen timber that flimsy used."
The trial continues.