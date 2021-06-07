Army explodes suspected WWII device in Cwmbran woodland
- Published
A suspicious device, thought to be from World War Two, has been blown up by the army's bomb disposal team in a controlled explosion in woodland.
Gwent Police said people may have heard "a loud bang" on Monday evening when the device was detonated in Craig-Y-Felin Woods in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.
But officers reassured locals there was "no reason to be alarmed" and there is "no risk to members of the community".
Police had a call about the "suspicious item" at about 13:00 BST on Monday.
The army's explosive ordnance disposal unit examined the device before carrying out a "controlled explosion" at about 20:00 on Monday.
"There is no risk posed to members of the community," said a Gwent Police statement.
"No properties were required to be evacuated."