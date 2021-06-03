Frankie Morris: Police searching for missing teen find body
- Published
Police searching for a missing teenager have found a body.
Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, was last seen on 2 May, a day after going to a rave at a disused quarry in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police confirmed a body was found in dense woodland near Caerhun on the outskirts of Bangor.
The body has not been identified as Mr Morris, from Llandegfan, Anglesey, but police said his family had been informed and were being supported.
A post mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Lee Boycott said: "Our deepest, heartfelt sympathies go to Frankie's family and friends at this very difficult time."
Since his disappearance, a large-scale search has seen volunteers using dogs and drones while police divers have also been involved.
Three people were arrested, but have since been eliminated from investigations.
Last week, Mr Morris' mother said she was "terrified" someone had harmed him.
Making an appeal for information, Alice Morris said: "I thought he had an accident, which was what we thought at the beginning, but after the party he was walking with a punctured bike and he just disappeared."