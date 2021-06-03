Covid: Groups of 30 to be able to meet outdoors in Wales
- Published
Up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors and extended households can expand to include a third from Monday, the Welsh government has said.
However an increase in the numbers able to meet indoors in homes or at events will not happen until at least late June.
The Welsh government said this would allow more people to get vaccinated.
It said there was "growing concern" about the spread of the variant first identified in India.
There are currently 97 cases of the variant in Wales, which has been named the Delta variant by the World Health Organization.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "The risk of infection is significantly less outdoors than it is indoors. This is why we are phasing in the changes in this three-week cycle."
"This will allow more people to enjoy events outdoors and take advantage of the Welsh summer, while we continue to roll out the vaccination programme to all adults.
"We will review the public health situation again in a couple of weeks to see whether we can continue to relax the restrictions and restart indoor events."
The changes being announced mean from Monday:
- Three homes can form an extended household
- Up to 30 people can meet outdoors, including in private gardens, outdoor hospitality and public places
- Large outdoor events, like concerts, football matches and organised runs can go ahead for up to 4,000 people when not seated, and 10,000 when seated
Further rule changes on indoor activity will be considered by the Welsh government later in the month.
Those could include allowing six people to meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation and increasing the numbers able to go to organised indoor gatherings and indoor events.
Wales has the highest vaccination rate in the UK. More than 85% of the population has had one dose and 45% have had both.
The case rate in Wales is currently 7.5 per 100,000 people over seven days.