Can Minecraft really help you build a career?
Minecraft is a mainstay in children's leisure time - but now it could even help them to find a career.
CareersCraft, a new Minecraft world launched by Careers Wales, aims to help children aged between eight and 13 explore and develop their career skills and knowledge.
It has six zones based on landmarks, including the Senedd, Big Pit, the Coal Exchange and Caernarfon Castle.
Each zone is linked to an area of learning in the new Welsh curriculum.
It is available to download for anyone, but an education edition is available to all Welsh schools - accompanied by lesson plans for teachers.
Six areas of learning and experience
1Maths and numeracy
2Languages, literacy and communication
3 Health and well-being
4Humanities
5Science and technology
6Expressive arts
Players explore the areas and complete challenges and activities as they go, learning about careers in specific sectors and industries in Wales, and find out more about their own strengths and interests.
Maggie, a pupil at Risca Comprehensive School in Caerphilly county, said: "It was a fun experience and great to discover and explore different careers through Minecraft."
Another pupil, Ferne, added: "It made me think about my future, but in a fun way."
Gareth Phillips from Careers Wales said: "CareersCraft is a hugely exciting innovative resource which we hope will raise the aspirations and expand the horizons of future generations.
"It's been great to see young people exploring the world, developing their creative thinking and problem-solving skills while learning about Welsh heritage and culture and thinking about their future careers."