Pembroke Dock: Pair held over man's sudden death released
- Published
Two men who were arrested in connection with the sudden death of a 27-year-old in Pembrokeshire have been released while inquiries continue.
The man, who was found at Laws Street, in Pembroke Dock, in the early hours of Saturday morning, has been named as Michael Edgar.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances of Mr Edgar's death.
The force called for anyone with relevant information to come forward.