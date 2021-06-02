Cardiff's Goat Major returns to original 1813 Blue Bell name
A landlord accused of destroying history by renaming a pub that is more than 200 years old has actually restored its original name.
The pub, on Cardiff's High Street, originally opened as Blue Bell in 1813, but became the Goat Major in 1995.
Previous owners Brains did not plan to reopen it as lockdown eased but Croeso pubs bought it and returned it to its 208-year-old name.
Some social media users had accused Croeso of a "criminal" name change.
After also complaining that its owners were "destroying Cardiff's history", it was pointed out the Blue Bell was in fact its historical name, forcing the accusers to retract their statement.
Nick Newman, who has worked in hospitality in the city for 41 years and will manage the pub, said it was a "storm in a Twitter cup" and had been resolved quickly and politely.
The Blue Bell was renamed the Goat Major to mark its connection with the Welsh infantry regiment, The Royal Welsh, whose mascot is a goat that was sponsored by Brains brewery.
Mr Newman, 61, said changing the name was a difficult decision but ultimately seemed like the right thing to do - because the military connection would go down in history anyway whereas the Blue Bell name may not.
"We sat down and said, 'Do we keep it as the Goat Major or turn it back to Blue Bell?
"I found this out from veterans but Brains called it Goat Major because there used to have military tattoos in the castle, but they no longer take place, so that took away part of the reason for keeping the name.
"That's already got its place in history, so we thought it was probably right to take it back to Blue Bell."
'Grandfather of High Street'
Mr Newman was also responsible for bringing the Philharmonic pub back into use, which he said had become "derelict and dilapidated". The company also has Brew House and Retro.
"We like to take bits of Cardiff's heritage and restore them to former glory," he said.
"We felt our main focus with the pandemic was keeping the business going.
"People do joke about me being the grandfather of High Street and St Mary Street and we could pick any of [the pubs on those streets] and say, 'If you know what you're about, and we do, you'll be able to do it right'."
Mr Newman, who is also chairman of Cardiff Licensees Forum, said otherwise the reception to the name change has been "really positive", especially among the older generation who still remember the pub as the Blue Bell.
"They all said it's great to see the Blue Bell again."