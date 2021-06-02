Covid: Young offenders institution's response praised
By Jenny Rees
BBC Wales home affairs correspondent
- Published
Children at a young offenders institution faced less disruption during the pandemic because leaders challenged lockdown requests.
Prison inspectors said Parc had worked with public health officials in Wales to safely lift sanctions early.
Some education and library services resumed on 30 March 2020 and have steadily expanded.
It is understood Parc was the only YOI to do so and now offers more time out of cells than similar sites in England.
Children now spend nearly 10 hours out of their cells on weekdays - about double the average elsewhere - and the Bridgend site has been praised by the chief inspector of prisons in his latest report.
"The recovery at Parc has been quicker than at other YOIs," said Charlie Taylor.
"It is commendable that leaders were able to reintroduce the full pre-pandemic regime shortly after our visit. This report describes much good practice that could be used to inform the recovery elsewhere in the children's estate."
Full inspections were put on pause by HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) during the pandemic and shorter "scrutiny" visits with a narrower focus were developed in their place.
This is the second such visit at the Bridgend unit for young people since the pandemic, with inspectors noting evidence of further progress in many areas.
Incidents of violence, self harm and use of force had reduced at the start of the pandemic, and remained at a lower level as time out of cells improved.
Nine examples were given of good practice that other YOIs could learn from, including conflict resolution and an ethos of mutual respect between staff and children.
Inspectors noted that work was needed to improve transfers from Parc to the adult estate as there was evidence some prisons refused to accept children as they turned 18, causing "unnecessary delays and anxiety".
Likewise, delays in finding suitable accommodation for prison leavers impacted plans for education, training or employment, though improvements had been seen during 2021.
Face to face visits restarted at Parc YOI in June 2020, though inspectors noted that uptake remained low as many relatives had long distances to travel. Video calls have been increasingly popular as an alternative.
Jason Evans, head of HMYOI Parc, said; "Our team has worked tirelessly during the pandemic to continue creating a supportive and positive environment despite the restrictions in place.
"The wellbeing of those in our care is our top priority and we are pleased to see the efforts and creativity of our dedicated staff highlighted in this report."