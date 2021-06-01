Police investigate child's death in Carmarthenshire
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a child in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the child died at a property in Pencader on 26 May.
The force said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the coroner had been informed.
Police said the child's family were getting support.
