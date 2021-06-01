Motorcyclist killed in bank holiday crash near Builth Wells
- Published
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Powys.
The rider of a KTM Duke motorcycle died at the scene on the B4520 Upper Chapel road, near Builth Wells, at about 14:00 GMT on bank holiday Monday.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the rider's family have been informed.
The road was closed for seven hours for investigations and Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information from any witnesses.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.