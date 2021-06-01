North Wales Police sergeant used CS spray 'when unnecessary'
A "trigger happy" custody sergeant used incapacitant spray on detainees when it was not necessary, a police misconduct hearing has been told.
Sgt Dawson of North Wales Police faces 15 allegations he used force, namely Captor spray, on "various detainees" when such force was not reasonable.
Captor spray, a form of CS gas, is used by UK police forces as a temporary incapacitant spray.
Sgt Dawson has admitted using the force, but denies it was unreasonable.
Neither North Wales Police nor the disciplinary panel would give Sgt Dawson's first name when asked by the BBC.
Opening the case, barrister Barnabas Branston said Sgt Dawson, who worked at Caernarfon custody suite between 2018 and 2019, was "quick on the draw" in spraying people, seemingly to punish them for being disruptive in their cells.
The 15 allegations of force that was not "necessary, proportionate or reasonable in all the circumstances" allegedly happened between May 2018 and February 2019.
Mr Branston said Sgt Dawson used Captor spray "closer than the minimum recommended distance, and from behind locked cell doors" on several occasions.
Captor spray is a form of CS gas which irritates the eyes, nose and mouth and produces a burning sensation.
'Sprayed in the face from a few inches'
Several CCTV clips were shown to the hearing, including one when a man referred to as Mr K was brought into Caernarfon custody suite having been threatening to officers after he was arrested.
Mr Branston said: "Mr K was taken to the floor and sprayed in the face from only a few inches. He was handcuffed to the front at the time with two other officers in the cell.
"This was more likely to be a punitive measure than anything necessary, proportionate or reasonable."
Another detainee, Mr F, was sprayed when he would not remove his underwear while changing his clothes, the hearing was told.
The panel was also told CCTV showed Sgt Dawson extending his arm and spraying him from less than 1m away.
Mr Branston said Sgt Dawson was heard to say in the footage: "That's the answer, every time. We all knew that was coming, didn't we?"
Mr Branston told the hearing: "He was quick on the draw, as ever. The use of Captor spray was un-necessary and disproportionate."
'A dangerous place'
Solicitor Nicholas Walker, representing Sgt Dawson, said the custody suite presented "unique challenges to those who work in it".
"It's a dangerous place where many scared or violent people come to realise the seriousness of the situation facing them," he said.
Mr Walker said the CCTV gave "an artificially distanced view of what it's like to be on the ground" and Sgt Dawson's use of force was "proportionate".
The hearing continues.