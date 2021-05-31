Kinmel Bay, Rhos Point and Anglesey sea rescues as temperatures rise
The RNLI and coastguards in Wales have reported a number of rescues over bank holiday Monday as temperatures rose.
One involved an eight-year-old girl who drifted out to sea on an inflatable in Kinmel Bay, Conwy county.
She was rescued by Rhyl Inshore Lifeboat and Rhyl Coastguard team, who were called at about 13:00 BST.
It comes as the long weekend saw the highest temperatures of the year, compared to the first half of May which had 157% of average monthly rainfall.
Lifeguards in Wales said last week they were expecting their busiest ever summer.
Crews at Rhos Point, Conwy county, also responded to a call at about 15:30 after a man who had fallen from a water scooter could not get back onto it.
Llandudno coastguard team and inshore lifeboat team went to help the man out of the water.
On Anglesey, two kayakers - one of whom was in the water and unable to get back in - were helped by Treaddur Bay Lifeboat and Holyhead Coastguard teams.