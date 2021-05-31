Criccieth sea rescue: Swimmer identified after appeal
- Published
A swimmer who was pulled from the sea off the coast of Gwynedd has been identified by police following an appeal to find out who she was.
Members of the public helped to rescue the woman after she got into difficulties while swimming in the sea at Criccieth on Sunday.
She was taken to hospital and North Wales Police asked for help after being unable to identify her.
The force said it had now confirmed who she was.
Emergency services were called to the seaside village just before midday with the coastguard, ambulance and air ambulance also attending.
Temporary Supt Jon Bowcott said the woman, who was wearing a wetsuit, did not have car keys on her and may have walked to the beach for a swim.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.