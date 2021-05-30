Cricieth sea rescue: Appeal for help to identify swimmer
- Published
Police say they are trying to find out who a woman swimmer is, after she was pulled from the sea on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the shore at Cricieth, in Gwynedd, after she got into difficulties.
"Members of the public reacted quickly to get her out of the water and back to the shore," said temporary Supt Jon Bowcott.
The woman was taken to hospital but as yet police said they had been unable to identify her and asked for help.
Police said they were called to the waterfront in the seaside village just before midday on Sunday, with coastguard, ambulance and the air ambulance also attending.
"She was not in possession of any vehicle keys and her clothing and footwear suggest she may have walked to the beach to swim, so may be either a local resident or holidaymaker," added Supt Bowcott.
North Wales Police said the woman is in her late 50s or early 60s, slim and with collar length grey hair, and is about 5ft 7in tall (1.7m)
She was wearing a multi-coloured swimsuit under a pink and black wetsuit.