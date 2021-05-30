BBC News

Two arrested over man's sudden death in Pembroke Dock

The sudden death of a 27-year-old man in Pembrokeshire is being investigated by Dyfed-Powys Police.

He was found at Laws Street, Pembroke Dock, in the early hours of Saturday.

Few details have been released but police confirmed two men have been arrested in connection with his death.

Det Ch Insp Jonathan Rees said he appreciated the police presence would have caused "disruption and concern", and he thanked people for their "understanding at this difficult time".

