M4 reopens eastbound near Swansea after multi-vehicle crash
- Published
A multi-vehicle crash on M4 eastbound near Swansea has led to long tailbacks on both sides of the roads.
It has affected motorists between Junction 45 (Ynysforgan) to Junction 44 (Llansamlet) since about 11:00 BST.
Congestion has also stretched back to Junction 46 at Llangyfelach.
According to traffic monitor Inrix, traffic on the westbound carriageway was "crawling" as motorists slowed down to view the scene of the crash on the other side of the road.
The A48 Clase Road past the retail parks near Llansamlet was also busy as traffic diverted from the M4.
The road was closed for a time for vehicles to be recovered from the crash scene.
Traffic Wales advised motorists to plan ahead if travelling on Saturday