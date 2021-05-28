Mumbles skate park: Bitter row over redevelopment plans
By Ben Price
BBC News
- Published
An increasingly bitter row is growing in the unlikely setting of Mumbles in Swansea.
The affluent seaside community is home to the millionaire businessman behind Trade Centre Wales - who, along with a handful of local residents, is opposed to the redevelopment of a skate park on the seafront.
Despite the plans being approved by Swansea council, they are calling for a judicial review.
In response, a campaign has been launched on social media encouraging drivers to beep their horns as they drive past the site and the homes of the objectors on Mumbles Road.
The local skateboarding community said it did not condone the beeping, but South Wales Police said it was listening to the concerns of residents, some of whom are now living with the noise nuisance day and night.
Jason Williams, chair of the Mumbles Skate Park Association, said: "I saw the beep campaign last week, I'm not sure how it came about.
"We don't condone it but it's brought to the fore the strength of community feeling for the redevelopment."
He added: "I think the new facility is massively needed.
"If you look at the ramp there now it's on or past its last legs, to the point of becoming dangerous.
"Swansea doesn't have skating facilities like other parts of the country and there's a massive call for it within the community."
Local skateboarder, Arthur Gravenor, 16, said: "It's always a nice environment here.
"There are always friendly people and I feel like it's such a shame because we really want to upgrade the facilities here."
A mini half-pipe is the only piece of equipment currently on the site of the planned skate park. The area has been popular with skateboarders for more than 20 years.
Plans for the new facility have been in discussion for about three years and were approved by Swansea council last year.
One of the most prominent local residents who has opposed the skate park's redevelopment along the seafront is businessman Mark Bailey.
The owner of used-car dealership, Trade Centre Wales, has claimed he is a victim of anti-social behaviour.
'Appalling campaign of abuse'
During the past couple of weeks some vehicles have been heard beeping their horns outside his house in protest at his opposition to the skate park plans.
Mr Bailey, along with a small number of other residents, have called into question the transfer of land from Swansea council to Mumbles Community Council, which would oversee the proposed redevelopment.
In a statement, Hugh Hitchcock from Partner Acuity Law, who is taking on the judicial review on behalf of those against the plans, said: "It is unacceptable that one of the seven applicants to this judicial review should be subjected to this appalling campaign of abuse and harassment for exercising their democratic right to challenge the unlawful decision made by Swansea council.
"We hope Swansea council will now recognise the distress and hurt that has been caused here and unreservedly condemn the despicable behaviour of those who have engaged in these actions."
On Wednesday, a video appeared on social media that shows Mr Bailey and his wife confronting a group of young skateboarders on the small half-pipe ramp on the seafront.
In the video they allege the teenagers had verbally abused Mr Bailey as he arrived home. The skateboarders deny that happened.
It is understood Mr Bailey supports redeveloping the skate park at a different location. It is also understood he has offered to pay for that new facility.
'A bit childish'
Swansea County Councillor Des Thomas, who represents the ward, said: "I think it's been a little bit childish with people beeping their horns at all hours of the day. There are elderly people there and young children nearby, so it's pointless making them suffer.
"I would appeal to both sides to just step back a little bit and understand both people's viewpoint and let the democratic process take its course."
In a statement, South Wales Police Insp Andy Harris said: "I want people living in the area to know that we are aware of recent issues, and we are looking into them.
"We have listened to the concerns of residents along Mumbles Road, some of whom are being affected by inconsiderate anti-social behaviour.
"I would encourage people to keep reporting things to us, it helps us build up an intelligence picture and, where necessary, we will take fair, reasonable and proportionate action."