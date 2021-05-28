Wally the walrus heads south from the UK to France
Many of us have hardly travelled at all this year, but one wandering walrus appears to be exploring far and wide.
The animal, known as Wally, has been seen chilling on rocks off the coast of Ireland, and became something of a tourist attraction in Pembrokeshire.
Now photos have emerged appearing to show him basking on rocks in western France.
His latest adventure means he is now about 2,000 miles south of his home in the Arctic Circle.
A Twitter account for the seaside town of Les Sables-d'Olonne in western France posted photos of the animal, believed to be Wally, sunbathing on rocks on 27 May.
And the town's Facebook page said Wally had popped in for "a little visit for a few hours" and that it had been 50 years "since anything like this happened".
But all has not been smooth sailing.
The page said Wally was being looked after by experts as he was "slightly injured and stressed after colliding with a boat".
Wally arrived on the shores of Tenby, Pembrokeshire, in March and became something of a tourist attraction in the Welsh town.
Wally was a frequent visitor of the lifeboat station slipway and on occasion was shooed off by crews trying to respond to emergencies.
Tenby local authorities had to warn the public to keep their distance after reports of jet skiers, surfers and paddle boarders "disturbing" him by getting too close.
The marine mammal strayed unusually south to the Pembrokeshire coast just days after one was seen off the coast of Ireland near County Kerry.
Wally is believed to have arrived from the Arctic on an ice floe.
The juvenile walrus stayed in Tenby for almost three months before heading to Padstow in Cornwall last week.
Wally's adventure south has become quite the journey with crowds gathering to see him each time he visits somewhere new.
Local business have made the most of Wally's presence by creating a range of memorabilia, including cushions, mugs and T-shirts to remember the walrus' visit.
As well as memorabilia, Tenby's Harbwr brewery have named a beer in Wally's honour - Tamar's Tusk, which also pays tribute to the Tamar class of lifeboat used by the town's RNLI station.