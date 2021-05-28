Pontypridd: Man in hospital after 'serious assault' near railway station
- Published
A man is in hospital after he was seriously assaulted near a railway station, police have said.
Officers said the 25-year-old was left with "puncture wounds" to his legs after the attack in Pontypridd.
Armed police were seen in the area after the incident at about 11:30 BST on Friday.
South Wales Police said officers were checking CCTV footage of the area and working with colleagues at British Transport Police.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene and the man was taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.
Det Insp Emma Hampton of South Wales Police said: "We are continuing with our extensive inquiries to identify those responsible, and local officers have stepped up patrols in and around the area.
"The assault occurred in a very public place at a time when the town would have been busy - we need anybody with information to get in touch."