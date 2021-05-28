Aberystwyth man jailed after 18-year-old woman killed in crash
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been jailed for more than three years after a crash that killed an 18-year-old woman.
Dylan Wyn Benjamin, from Bontnewydd, Aberystwyth, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Ellie Bryan, 18, was killed in the crash on the A487 at Commins Coch, in Powys, on November 2019.
Benjamin was seriously injured, alongside two other car passengers.
Judge Geraint Walters said that Benjamin had been driving far too fast towards a bend which made a collision "inevitable".
Prosecutor Jim Davis told the court that Benjamin had driven his Vauxhall Astra car away from the Aberystwyth seafront after a firecracker had been thrown from his car towards the car of Lena Evans, who followed in her vehicle.
As they drove up the hill out of town, Mr Davis said both vehicles were accelerating and driving close together.
He said near the top of the hill, Benjamin, who had three passengers in his car, told the others he would get away from Ms Evans, at which point Mr Davis said Benjamin sped up "fiercely".
Benjamin lost control of his car on a bend near the village of Commins Coch, struck a tree before colliding head on with another vehicle, the court heard.
After the crash, police accident investigators found that the speedometer on Benjamin's car had frozen at 72mph.
The court heard the highest speed that the bend could be negotiated safely was 50mph.
Benjamin and Tee Jay Lewis in the front of the car were both wearing seat belts, but Ms Bryan and Kelsey Jarvis, sitting in the back, were not.
Ms Bryan died as a result of the crash while Benjamin and the other two passengers suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was also injured.
'Left a huge gap in our lives'
In a victim impact statement, read to the court by PC Eleri Edwards, Ms Bryan's mother, Charlotte Bryan, said the family has not been able to come to terms with their loss.
She said Ms Bryan's younger sisters and brother looked up to her, with the youngest sister - who was four at the time of her death - asking who would kiss her knee better when she fell.
"Ellie's death has left a huge gap in our lives and her loss continues to be felt daily," she said.
"Telling our other children that their sister had passed away was the most difficult thing I've ever had to do in my life.
"Ellie was our oldest child and since she died we feel like our life is being lived inside a bubble."
Defence barrister Ian Ibrahim said: "This was a tragedy - one family lost a daughter, and another family almost lost a son and he pays the price for what happened."
He also said Benjamin was as remorseful as any person could be for what happened, and that he had no previous convictions or motoring offences and drugs and alcohol played no part in the incident.
Benjamin had no memory of the incident - he spent 10 weeks in hospital, in an induced coma for two weeks while three blood clots were removed from his brain, Mr Ibrahim said.
Mr Ibrahim said that Benjamin had possibly been driving at more than 70mph as he approached the bend - "far too fast in the circumstances".
'The scars are lifelong'
Passing the sentence, Mr Walters told Benjamin the consequences of his actions had "a devastating effect on any number of people".
He added that these cases were "amongst the most difficult this court has to deal with".
"The family are left with the pain of the loss of a loved one, and the scars are lifelong," he added.
He also said that cases such as this should serve "to remind all of us that the road is not a playground - but as a result of the decisions you made, that's exactly what it became".
Benjamin, who was sentenced to three years and four months, was also disqualified from driving for five years and eight months.