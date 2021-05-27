Frankie Morris: Three eliminated from inquiries over missing man
Three people arrested after the disappearance of a teenager have been eliminated from police inquiries.
Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, was last seen near the Vaynol Arms in Gwynedd on 2 May, a day after going to a rave at a disused quarry.
The trio had previously been freed but were still under investigation.
Police quizzed one man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A second man and a woman were suspected of perverting justice.
Det Ch Insp Lee Boycott, of North Wales Police, said: "It is now four weeks since Frankie was last seen.
"His family are understandably deeply distressed and I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information whatsoever to speak to us.
"However small you might think the information is, it might be the piece we're looking for, please make that call for Frankie and his family."
Frankie, from Llandegfan, Anglesey, was last seen on CCTV pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms.
Many volunteers have been looking for him, using drones and dogs, while police divers have also been involved in the search.