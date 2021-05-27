Covid: Live music events to return in Wales
The Welsh government has announced live music events can return.
It confirmed performances could "begin once again in Wales across all settings".
It said venues would need full risk assessments in line with hospitality and performing guidance.
A spokesman said the suspension of gigs and other live events had been one of "the biggest shocks to our sense of well-being and the arts economy".
He added: "We will continue to support our music and arts sectors in Wales through our cultural recovery, freelancer and economic resilience funds."