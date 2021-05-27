Red-foot tortoises found dead at Barry allotment
Five dead young tortoises have been discovered on an allotment in the Vale of Glamorgan.
An animal charity said the red-foot tortoises were found by a member of the public at the Cemetery Road allotment in Barry on Monday.
South Wales Police has been informed and RSPCA Cymru has appealed for information over the "troubling" find.
RSPCA inspector Simon Evans said: "This was a sad and shocking discovery and [we are] making urgent enquiries."
It is believed the five tortoises, all aged between two and 10 years, died at similar times.
Red-foot tortoises can grow to more than 12in (30cm) in length and usually live for about 50 years.
The man who found the bodies, all close to each other, took them to a tortoise sanctuary nearby in Sully.
International Tortoise Association chair Ann Ovenstone said she was alarmed by the "oddness and unexplained nature" of the discovery.
"Five tortoises don't just gather together and die - something very troubling has likely happened here," she said.
"You don't see red-foot tortoises very often and I don't know anyone locally who breeds them.
"The incident has given me a very uncomfortable feeling and I urge anyone in the local community with information to respond to the RSPCA's appeal."