Mayhill riot victim given car by man 'disgusted' by disorder
A Swansea resident has given his car to a man who had his own burnt out during rioting in the city.
Vehicles were destroyed and windows smashed in Mayhill last Thursday after a balloon release for Ethan Powell, 19, who collapsed and died on Wednesday.
Ben Wheel said giving his old car to victim Adam Romain left him "speechless".
Mr Wheel, 27, said it was a "no-brainer", adding he thought it restored his faith in "decent people out there".
Mr Romain, whose house was targeted after he tried to stop youths setting fire to his car, has since said he will move from Swansea, saying he does not feel safe there any more.
Personal trainer Mr Wheel, from nearby Fforestfach, said he had had seen in reports that Mr Romain was a delivery driver who relied on having a vehicle.
As he had bought a new car himself, he decided to give him his black 2007 Vauxhall Astra that he estimated to be worth about £600.
"It's disgusting. There's no way that should have happened," he said of the riots.
He described bricks being thrown through windows while his girlfriend and children screamed, and feared his home would be looted.
Mr Romaine said his children had now "bounced back" but added his partner was too scared to come home.
"I'm on a rollercoaster, up and down, thinking I don't know where to point the anger sometimes," he said.
He said he was grateful to all the people who had offered support.
Seven arrests have already been made following the disorder.