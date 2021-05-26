Duchess of Cornwall opens Hay Festival she 'absolutely loves'
- Published
The Duchess of Cornwall has opened the the 34th Hay Festival and revealed her love of the literary event.
Camilla also gave a reading from A Gentleman In Moscow, the second novel by Amor Towles.
The novel is among her book club choices this season. She set up her own Instagram reading room during lockdown.
The duchess said the festival's principle of bringing readers and writers together was close to her heart.
The festival is being held online for the second year running because of the Covid pandemic.
"For over 30 years, Hay has been bringing readers and writing together at sustainable events, reaching more than five million people, of all ages, across five continents," Camilla said.
"I am one of those five million - and I absolutely love the Hay Festival.
"Over the past 10 years, I have been lucky enough to attend three times.
"Each occasion has been unique, thanks to the endless creativity of the directors and staff."
The duchess joked that she had once "suffered the shame of being roundly beaten by school children in a game of giant chess".
"But every Hay Festival, wherever and however it takes place, has in common one purpose: to inspire, examine and entertain," she added.
"From personal experience, I can say that Hay more than achieves this aim, because of the brilliant people who come together to debate, to challenge, to thank and to celebrate.
"I am quite sure that tonight will be no exception, even if we are, sadly, unable to be together in person."
The festival began with a free opening gala on the theme of "the power of words to offer hope in our darkest times".
Camilla said that could "hardly be more appropriate".
"We are now emerging from what has been a tremendously challenging year," the duchess said.
"We've all drawn enormous comfort from others' words, whether in a telephone call from a supportive neighbour, a letter from a much-missed grandchild or in books old and new."
She said books offered hope and people could find "a community of kindred spirits" in "fellow bookworms".
Others attending were actors Jessica Raine, Stephen Fry and Charly Arrowsmith, comedians Sindhu Vee and Rob Brydon, author Elif Shafak and scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock.
Former prime minister Tony Blair will be speaking at Hay's PM300 series of events on leadership and global democracy on 3 June.
PM300 marks 300 years since the UK's first prime minister came to power.
Mr Blair will be interviewed by former Labour Party colleague Alastair Campbell, who served as his spin doctor.
Others at the festival include actress Kate Winslet and poet Benjamin Zephaniah.
The 12-day show will take place from 26 May to 6 June.