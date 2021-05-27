Tissue production factory to create 229 jobs in Deeside
- Published
A European tissue manufacturer will create 229 jobs when it sets up its new base in north Wales.
Italian company ICT will build its new plant site on the Northern Gateway site in Deeside, Flintshire.
The tissue products will be marketed through retailers' own labels as well as ICT's Foxy brand to the UK and Irish markets.
Construction is expected to begin early next year and has received £5m funding from the Welsh government.
A spokesman for the firm said: "ICT has carried out a very thorough feasibility study of potential sites all over the UK during the last three years and we are more than pleased with our final choice to make Deeside our new home and to expand our business footprint to north Wales and to the UK."
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the announcement was "good news for the Northern Gateway site, Deeside and north Wales".