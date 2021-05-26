Covid: Hundreds of Rhymney jobs to produce rapid-flow tests
About 300 jobs are to be created at a factory where millions of Covid rapid-flow tests will be produced.
Innova Medical Group (IMG), the world's largest provider of rapid antigen tests, has gone into partnership with Sharp Packaging, in Caerphilly county.
The investment, in Rhymney, will see delivery of packaging machinery at the end of June, with production due to start in early July.
It will be the first place to produce Innova's tests in the UK.
The firm said the expanded Sharp site will fill a significant amount of the government's future demand.
"Innova understands the importance of speed in the fight against the pandemic and strategic contract manufacturing allows us to start local production quickly," said Daniel Elliott, IMG president.
"By domestically sourcing as much of the processes as possible, we are confident this partnership with Sharp will deliver value to our UK customers."
Ian Morgan, general manager of Sharp UK, added: "This important partnership not only allows us to expand our facility by a third but will add nearly 300 new jobs, providing much needed opportunities for our local community."