Penarth veteran reunited with medals year after theft

Published
image copyrightSouth Wales Police
image captionNicholas Morgan has been reunited with his medals

An Army veteran has been reunited with his medals a year after they were stolen in a burglary.

Nicholas Morgan, 83, from Penarth said he was "delighted" to have them back - despite not knowing they had been taken.

He was burgled on 4 May 2020, with a laptop and money taken from his home.

The medals had also been stolen from a drawer and were spotted for sale at an antiques market by an off-duty South Wales Police officer.

It was then that Mr Morgan, a former Second Lieutenant in the Welsh Borderers, was contacted and asked if he was selling them.

Due to Covid restrictions last year, Mr Morgan did not get a chance to wear his medals to a Remembrance Day service and, as a result, had not noticed they were missing.

He has now been reunited with the medals - awarded for service in Malaysia in 1957 and 1958 - and said: "I didn't realise they had any value."

A 50-year-old man from Butetown, Cardiff, is serving a three-year prison sentence for the burglary.

