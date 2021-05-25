Penarth veteran reunited with medals year after theft
An Army veteran has been reunited with his medals a year after they were stolen in a burglary.
Nicholas Morgan, 83, from Penarth said he was "delighted" to have them back - despite not knowing they had been taken.
He was burgled on 4 May 2020, with a laptop and money taken from his home.
The medals had also been stolen from a drawer and were spotted for sale at an antiques market by an off-duty South Wales Police officer.
It was then that Mr Morgan, a former Second Lieutenant in the Welsh Borderers, was contacted and asked if he was selling them.
Due to Covid restrictions last year, Mr Morgan did not get a chance to wear his medals to a Remembrance Day service and, as a result, had not noticed they were missing.
He has now been reunited with the medals - awarded for service in Malaysia in 1957 and 1958 - and said: "I didn't realise they had any value."
A 50-year-old man from Butetown, Cardiff, is serving a three-year prison sentence for the burglary.