Connah's Quay: Woman charged with Dean Bennett murder
A 46-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Flintshire.
Dean Michael Bennett, 31, died after an incident at a property on Old Dock Road in Connah's Quay at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.
The woman has been remanded in custody and will appear at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A man, 35, and girl, 16, who were also arrested after Mr Bennett's death, have been released without charge.
Senior investigating officer, temporary Det Ch Insp Chris Bell said: "Our thoughts very much remain with Dean's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."