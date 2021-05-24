Llanelli boy suffered 'horrific' bullying before death
A 14-year-old boy who was found hanged at his school suffered "horrific" bullying before his death, his father has told an inquest.
Bradley John died after being found in a toilet block at St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School in Llanelli in September 2018.
Byron John told the inquest his son, who had ADHD, had been bullied at two different secondary schools.
A four-day inquest into Bradley's death is taking place at Llanelli Town Hall.
Mr John told the inquest Bradley was diagnosed with ADHD, which he took medication for, while at Tycroes Primary School, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, where he was "lively and generally happy".
After leaving primary school, he initially attended Amman Valley Comprehensive, where Mr John said Bradley became "withdrawn" with older pupils seeking to provoke a reaction from him.
Mr John said his son was "very easy to wind up" which "other pupils found fun".
The inquest heard Bradley left the school after his school clothes were scattered around the grounds of the school by older pupils, and other incidents of alleged bullying.
He subsequently moved to St John Lloyd Catholic Secondary School in Llanelli towards the end of July 2016 on a two-week trial.
Mr John said that his son suffered "horrific" incidents on the school bus where pieces of his school clothing went missing and he was beaten up.
He added his son's mobile phone was stolen and smashed in school.
Coroner's Officer Malcolm Thompson told the inquest Bradley was an "extremely talented horseman" who enjoyed show jumping, while Mr John told the inquest his son "loved competing" and planned to leave school to attend equestrian college.
Mr John said his son was "probably at his most confident and in the best place he had been in" between July and September 2018 and had enjoyed a family holiday during the summer break.
He told the inquest "everything was on the up" on the morning of 12 September, and the last thing Bradley had said to him was to ask for petrol for his quadbike.
Mr John said he received a text message at 11:54 BST that morning from his daughter to say Bradley had "skipped science".
He tried to ring the school and said they would get back to him. Ashley Howells, the head teacher, called Mr John to say Bradley "tried to take his own life and paramedics are with him".
Mr John went to the school and said there was a "heavy presence of medics and police". He then travelled to Morriston Hospital in Swansea where his son was being treated.
He said staff were "all trying" to save his son.
"I said 'don't stop'. I just wanted him to move or open his eyes," he said.
"It still doesn't seem real."
The inquest continues.