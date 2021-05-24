Three deny murder attempt after gun shots fired at Aberdare house
- Published
Three men have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after gun shots were fired at a house.
The alleged incident happened at Windsor Street in Trecynon near Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 21:30 GMT on 1 February.
Oliver Pearce, 30, from Rhydyfelin, Ricky Webber, 28, from Porth and James Drakes, 33, from Tylorstown appeared at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday.
They were remanded into custody to appear for trial on 27 September.
All three are also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a weapon with intent to endanger life, and possession of a weapon in a public place.