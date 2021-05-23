Torfaen: Baseball bat found and nine teens arrested in Sebastopol
Nine teenagers have been arrested after armed police responded to reports of youths carrying weapons.
Gwent Police said it sent armed police to the Wern Road area of Sebastopol, Torfaen at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.
A baseball bat and metal bars were recovered by police, and nine teenagers were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
Ch Supt Mark Hobrough said it appeared to be an isolated incident and the "behaviour would not be tolerated".
A dispersal order, giving police extra powers to order anyone to leave an area, has been put in place until 17:15 on Monday for Cwmbran Town Shopping Centre and Cwmbran Retail Park.
Huge thanks to the community of Sebastopol, Pontypool for prompt reports and to Team Gwent Police, JFU and NPAS for dynamic response, arresting 9 people for violent disorder and offensive weapons. No tolerance for this behaviour on our streets. Community & Police working together— C/Supt. Mark Hobrough (@GPCSuptHobrough) May 23, 2021
Ch Supt Hobrough said no-one appeared to have been hurt in the incident, and armed police had been sent as a precautionary measure after the force received "multiple calls from the public reporting a group of youths armed with weapons".
The teenagers arrested remain in police custody.
He said: "We have made a number of arrests and officers will be maintaining a visible presence in the area this evening to provide reassurance.
"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated by Gwent Police and we will take action against anyone intent on causing harm in our communities.
"We'd ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect."