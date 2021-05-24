Off-road bikers in Ebbw Vale cause safety fears over cut fences
- Published
Farmers fear escaped livestock could cause a serious crash after off-road bikers cut through fences, allowing animals to get on to the highway.
They claim there has been a rise in the amount of fencing being cut to access their land during the Covid pandemic.
Seven sheep died after being hit by vehicles after getting free in Ebbw Vale, prompting calls for action.
Blaenau Gwent council said it was liaising with police where fencing was "deliberately being damaged".
Bikers have been accused of cutting through fences and knocking over fence posts, with their deep tyre tracks destroying grazing habitats.
A police inspector said anyone caught committing criminal damage could face prosecution.
Sam Pearce, from Mynydd Carn-Y-Cefn Graziers' Association, which represents farmers in the area, said they were extremely worried about livestock getting free as "it could result in a fatal car accident".
"Over the last two weeks we've seen a number of animals get killed on the roads, and by dog attacks in the residential area," she said.
"It's causing great distress to everybody in the community."
One evening this month, seven sheep were killed in a crash involving several cars near a supermarket in Ebbw Vale.
Another animal was killed in a dog attack outside a pub.
There are also reports of livestock on the roads elsewhere, including Abertillery and Blaina.
The farmers said off-road motorcyclists have been using professional, heavy-duty cutting equipment to slice through high-tensile steel fences to access common land on Mynydd Carn-Y-Cefn, where some farmers have the right to graze their livestock.
BBC Wales saw hundreds of metres of damaged and destroyed fencing.
Daniel Burrows has grazing rights to the common and has lost livestock recently due to them being hit by traffic after they got free.
He said it was "heart-breaking" and that the damage to fencing has "got worse since lockdown".
"Look what they've done to the landscape itself, it's soul destroying," he added.
"Unfortunately, with these fences down, there is nothing stopping them. Sheep shouldn't be on the road."
Representatives from Mynydd Carn-Y-Cefn Graziers' Association said they wanted the council to repair the fences.
Early last week, our #rural crime team were in #Torfaen, placing signage in key areas to deter the illegal use of off-road vehicles.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) May 18, 2021
One resident in particular was very pleased with their work . . . #WorldPhotographyMonth pic.twitter.com/jEkONpTiY8
Blaenau Gwent council said it was not solely a council issue, and it also required the co-operation of livestock owners and members of the community.
In a statement, it said it "responds to calls to assist the police in removing any sheep from the highway where they are causing a potential danger".
"We also try to identify the owners of the animals so that they can be collected but, of course, we have to rely on the response of the individual owner in doing that.
"The maintenance of fences is always the responsibility of the landowner.
"Wherever these are council maintained, we will arrange for repairs to be carried out.
"We are also working closely with the police to look at areas where fences are deliberately being damaged by people wanting to gain access to the land."
Blaenau Gwent Insp Shane Underwood said: "We are working with the council and local farmers to address the issue of sheep roaming the highways.
"We have received reports of fences being deliberately damaged which is unacceptable. Anyone caught committing criminal damage could face prosecution."