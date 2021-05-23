Connah's Quay: Man dies after 'serious assault'
- Published
A man has died following a "serious assault" in north Wales.
He was flown to hospital by air ambulance after an incident in the Dock Road area of Connah's Quay, Flintshire, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.
North Wales Police has confirmed the man later died and detectives have appealed for anyone in the area around that time to get in touch.
Police have also said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in police custody.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.