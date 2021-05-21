Covid: Rhyl Air Show cancelled for second year in a row
- Published
The Rhyl Air Show has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the second year in a row.
Organisers say they are "devastated" but have promised to deliver a "comeback spectacular" in 2022.
The show, which was due to take place on 28 and 29 August, was cancelled due to the pandemic last year.
Denbighshire Leisure Events, which runs the event, which would have been in its 12th year, said "public safety has to remain our top priority".
The air show won "Best Crowd Puller Award" at the North Wales Tourism Awards.
"Cancellation of the Air show is of course a huge disappointment, but we are still looking forward to an extremely busy and exciting summer ahead," said Jamie Groves, managing director of Denbighshire Leisure.
In 2019, visitors to the two-day free festival were treated to a display by the RAF's £125m Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.
But the year before, poor weather scuppered visitors' hopes of seeing a much-anticipated Red Arrows display.