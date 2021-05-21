Morriston Hospital ward 'colonised' by drug-resistant bacteria
A hospital ward "colonised" by antibiotic-resistant bacteria is set to undergo a "radical" £2m revamp in a bid to get rid of the problem.
Ward G at Morriston Hospital, in Swansea, has had an outbreak of carbapenemase-producing organisms (CPO) since 2019, a report says.
The ward is for people having surgery on complex gastrointestinal conditions.
The report to Swansea Bay health board says people with CPO may not suffer any significant ill-effects.
But the ward has been having to manage with a limited number of patients and an increased risk of spread, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A deep clean of the ward has taken place but it did not eradicate the bacteria, and further spread has occurred.
'Radical' action needed
Health board chiefs have previously considered remedial actions but the Covid-19 pandemic prevented work from going ahead.
The board will be asked to confirm approval of the £2m refurbishment scheme, the most expensive of the options, when it meets on 27 May.
What are carbapenemase-producing organisms?
Bacteria which produce carbapenemase are resistant to a group of antibiotics known as carbapenems, which are usually used for treating serious infections.
In a hospital environment, the spread of these bacteria can cause problems.
Although not as infectious as the flu or common cold, it is readily spread and may lead to infections.
If a person is carrying a carbapenem-producing organism with no sign of infection, they do not need to be treated.
But if the bacteria has caused an infection, then antibiotics may be required.
Source: NHS England
"The prevalence of this organism on Ward G is such that more radical action than that taken previously is required," the report states.
"The usual and enhanced cleaning regimes adopted by the health board have not been successful thus far and it is the view of the IPC [infection prevention and control] team that this organism is now colonised on Ward G."
The business case for the refurbishment states the ward was outdated and patients' privacy and dignity was limited. It would reduce the number of beds by up to six but facilities would be improved.
The ward would have to be vacated and deep cleaned before work begins and fire protection improvements made.