Wales weather: Power cuts and travel disruption in strong winds
- Published
Hundreds of homes have been left without power and traffic restrictions are in place on several bridges as strong winds hit Wales.
About 550 homes are without power, with most of those affected in Carmarthenshire and Swansea county.
The M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions, while the A55 Britannia Bridge between Anglesey and Gwynedd is closed to caravans and motorcycles.
A Met Office weather warning for wind is in place until 21:00 BST.
Gusts of 71mph (115km/h) were recorded in Capel Curig, Conwy on Thursday, while windspeeds of 68mph were recorded on Mumbles Head in Swansea.
Train services across south Wales are also disrupted, with lines closed and trains running at reduced speeds due to obstructions on track.
The A477 Cleddau Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles, while a fallen tree has been removed from a lane of the eastbound M4 after junction 22, on the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Pont Fawr in Llanrwst, Conwy, is shut because of flooding, Councillor Aaron Wynne tweeted.
Train services between Ystrad Mynach and Rhymney, Pontypridd and Aberdare, and Pengam and Bargoed have all been cancelled.
Natural Resources Wales has issued a number of flood alerts.
The Met Office yellow warning for wind, which came into force at 15:00 on Thursday and lasts until 21:00 covers 19 of Wales' 22 local authority areas, with only Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire not wholly or partially covered by the warning.