'Disturbing' footage of cars on fire in Swansea as police attend
Police have asked people to avoid an area of Swansea after footage of gangs of youths seen setting fire to cars and rolling them down a hill has been circulating on social media.
South Wales Police have said they are attending an "ongoing disturbance" in the Mayhill area of the city.
Local Welsh Parliament member Tom Giffard has called the scenes "disturbing".
Officers said the public are "requested to disperse and leave the area".