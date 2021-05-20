Nefyn landslide: Fears as people BBQ and sunbathe under cliff
- Published
Calls are being made for urgent safety measures after people were spotted sunbathing and having picnics under a landslide-hit cliff.
People were forced to leave their homes after a major landslide at Nefyn on the Llŷn Peninsula last month.
But videos on social media show people sunbathing, taking selfies and having barbeques directly below the cliffs.
Gwynedd council said it had put up warning signs but that people must take responsibility for their own safety.
Meanwhile, as the summer holidays approach, Nefyn Town Council has requested a warden to prevent people from going close to the cliffs.
Mali Parry-Jones, a volunteer crew member with RNLI Porthdinllaen, said she was scared someone would get hurt after seeing photos of people sunbathing at the foot of the cliff.
She said with many people choosing to holiday in the UK this summer due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, the beaches would be packed.
"There's no doubt that there'll be hundreds if not thousands of people visiting the beaches of the Llŷn Peninsula, we were lucky last time in some respect that no lives were lost, but who knows next time we might not be as lucky perhaps," she said.
In a statement, Gwynedd council said: "Following a landslip on Nefyn beach last month, the council has put up a significant number of signs warning the public of the dangers and advising people to keep away from the cliffs and the clay and sand heap after the landslip.
"The foreshore (the land between mean high and mean low water mark) belongs to the Crown and the Crown Estate is responsible for the foreshore.
"Despite this, Gwynedd council have placed signs to draw attention to the danger and recently, in lieu of comments by a local councillor, have put up more signs closer to the heap. There is a responsibility for the public to pay attention to the directions on the signs and to keep away from the cliffs."