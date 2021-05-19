Cocaine and cannabis worth £130k found in Cardiff property
Cocaine and cannabis worth up to £130,000 was found at a property in Cardiff.
The discovery was made by police searching the address after officers stopped a van containing a knife and false IDs, in the Heath area on Sunday.
Officers later found more than £7,000 in cash at the Roath property along with drugs.
A man, 26, has been charged with possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.
The search of the property uncovered 1kg (2.2lbs) of cocaine and 3kg (6.6lbs) of cannabis, South Wales Police said.
The suspect was remanded in custody after also being charged with possessing a bladed weapon and the possession of a fake driving licence.