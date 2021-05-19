BBC News

Cocaine and cannabis worth £130k found in Cardiff property

Published
image copyrightSouth Wales Police
image captionCocaine and cannabis worth as much as £130k were found when a property was searched in Cardiff

Cocaine and cannabis worth up to £130,000 was found at a property in Cardiff.

The discovery was made by police searching the address after officers stopped a van containing a knife and false IDs, in the Heath area on Sunday.

Officers later found more than £7,000 in cash at the Roath property along with drugs.

A man, 26, has been charged with possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

The search of the property uncovered 1kg (2.2lbs) of cocaine and 3kg (6.6lbs) of cannabis, South Wales Police said.

image copyrightSouth Wales Police
image captionThe drugs were discovered after a van was pulled over by officers in the Welsh capital

The suspect was remanded in custody after also being charged with possessing a bladed weapon and the possession of a fake driving licence.

