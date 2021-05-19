Covid: Cardiff man, 81, denied Spanish holiday at airport
By Caleb Spencer & Rachel Flint
BBC News
- Published
An 81-year-old man who thought it was fourth time lucky for a Spanish holiday got all the way to the airport check-in desk to find he was barred from flying.
Garry Tate was told by Cardiff Airport staff he could not leave as Spain still has a Covid ban on tourists flying in.
Leisure travellers have been able to board flights to Malaga and Alicante since a ban was lifted on Monday.
The airport though says travellers still need to check other countries' restrictions before booking a flight.
Mr Tate, who lives alone in Cardiff, said he had been "excited" to travel after re-booking the trip three times.
'Listening to all the news'
He said he wants people to be aware they need to check the rules in the destination country even if the UK's traffic light travel permit system indicates it is legal to travel.
"I'm listening every day, listening to all the news from Boris, from the Welsh government, and there was nothing at all," said Mr Tate.
Vueling, the airline he booked with, has been asked to comment.
Spain remains on the UK government's amber list, which means people are strongly advised not to travel there apart from for essential reasons, but to do so is not illegal.
However, all but Spanish nationals and residents have been banned from entering Spain since 22 December, after concerns about the Kent strain of Covid-19.
Mr Tate, whose wife died many years ago, said he had arrived at the airport at 07:30 BST for the 09:30 flight, and saw only six people waiting to board.
But it soon became clear he might not get to go on holiday when he saw the man in front of him in the queue "arguing like mad" with Vueling staff at the check-in desk.
Mr Tate said he had spent £680 on the apartment he was due to stay in for 16 days, about £150 for return flights and £160 for PCR tests required before and after he travelled.
He was also more than happy to self-isolate for 10 days after he returned.
"I got the test, my daughter did all the paperwork for me. They didn't want to know that," he said.
"What I found so funny is that the plane taking off to Malaga had no-one on it - I'm sure it was just the pilots and staff."
Mr Tate added: "I was very excited. I just wanted to go on holiday. I'm nearly 82, I'm pretty active and I love to go away."
Although he is hoping to travel in September, he is not sure whether he can re-book or get his money back.
Why are the flights operating at all?
Flights with Vueling from Cardiff have been operating to Alicante since 25 March and to Malaga since 1 May, in order for people to travel for essential reasons, such as to provide care, to work, education, or for health reasons.
Wales has adopted a traffic light-system similar to that in England and Scotland, placing countries on green, amber, and red lists, depending on Covid rates, with people urged to check the rules of the country of destination before booking.
While it is no longer illegal to travel abroad to go on holiday, Wales' First Minister Drakeford has said people should not jet off anywhere amid concerns about new variants of Covid.
Cardiff Airport CEO Spencer Birns said: "Cardiff Airport has remained open throughout the pandemic to support essential flights such as cargo, maintenance flights, elite sports team travel and passenger flights to facilitate essential travel, in line with UK and Welsh Government regulations.
"Airlines are reviewing their flying programmes on a global basis, and we advise all customers to check with their airline or tour operator for the latest updates on their trip.
"We continue to advise our customers to check the relevant government guidance on travelling to and from Wales, and to also check the restrictions of the country that they are travelling to."
Mr Birns said further information can be found on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office website, on the airport's website and on the websites of airlines and tour operators.
Is a foreign travel ban enforceable?
Mr Drakeford admitted his advice against foreign travel was not a rule because it would be "unenforceable", with many people from Wales flying from Manchester, Bristol and London airports.
But he urged caution against "importing" coronavirus from other parts of the world, and stressed people should "think of their own safety and the safety of others".
Thousands of Wales football fans are hoping to watch their team in the Euros next month as Wales play Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before facing Italy in Rome.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned people not to travel to amber list countries, including Portugal, on holiday.
Despite it now being legal to travel for leisure to countries on the amber list, official advice is to only to do so for essential reasons like work and or caring for a relative.
"If people do go to an amber list country, they absolutely have to for some pressing family or urgent business reason, then please bear in mind that you will have to self-isolate, you'll have to take tests and do your passenger locator form and all the rest of it," Mr Johnson said.